Kazakhstan suspends visa-free regime for immigrants amid coronavirus pandemic

By Trend





Kazakhstan has suspended 72-hour visa-free regime in the country for entrance, stay and exit of immigrants, Trend reports with reference to the corresponding decree of the government.

The decree said that the suspension came in force on Apr. 17, 2020 and will last till Nov.1, 2020.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 till 08:00 April 15, 2020.

On Apr. 14, 2020, by a decree of Kazakhstan's president, the emergency state period in Kazakhstan was extended till May 1, 2020.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 1,593. The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has exceeded 154,000. Over 2.2 million people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 570,000 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.