EIB supports Georgia in fight against coronavirus

The European Investment Bank (EIB) supports Georgia in the fight against coronavirus, the bank said in a statement on Twitter, Trend reports.

"As a part of Team Europe, the European Investment Bank is fully committed to support Georgia's need regarding the short and mid-term response to the COVID-19 crisis: support to Georgian business, help to the health sector and acceleration of implementation of existing projects," said Lilyana Pavlova, Vice-President of EIB.

The bank intends to allocate 200 million euros for the development of healthcare infrastructure in Georgia, along with addressing fiscal and other needs experienced as a result of a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic in the country.

Pavlova added that EIB closely follows the current efforts taken by the authorities in the fight against the global pandemic in the country and deems Government of Georgia in tackling the COVID-19 are impressive.

As of now, Georgia has confirmed a total of 370 cases of COVID-19 since February 28, including 77 recoveries and three deaths.

Starting from April 17, it is mandatory to wear face masks at all closed public spaces. Otherwise, the relevant legal entities will be fined for violation of the state of emergency regulations.

During ten days from April 17, restrictions also are imposed on visiting cemeteries in all cities throughout the country.