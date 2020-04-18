Iran's president on COVID-19: We're fighting common 'hidden enemy' all over the world

By Trend





Iran's President Hassan Rouhani called the coronavirus a hidden enemy, which is currently at war with the entire world, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Rouhani issued a massage for Army Day on Friday in Iran and said that today, Iranian citizens at home and all economic and social activists at work, observe the efforts being made to curb the further spread of the disease.

The president noted that the army is the defender of Iran in war and peace, in hard and soft warfare.

“It is as if the whole world is our homeland, and we are fighting against a common enemy all over the world,” he said, urging for support for doctors and nurses.

The "service parade" was attended by Minister of Defense Gen. Amir Hatami, Commander-in-Chief of the Army General Seyed Abdul Rahim Mousavi, Deputy Coordinator Army Commander Admiral Habibollah Sayari and Commander of the Ground Army Brigadier General Kiomars Heydari.

It should be noted that during the parade Iran unveiled samples of disinfection equipment and mobile hospitals, as part of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Iran continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread of COVID-19. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.