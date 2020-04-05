COVID-19 cases in Turkey rise to 23,934

By Trend

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Saturday reported 3,013 more novel coronavirus cases and 76 new deaths in Turkey, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Turkey rose to 23,934, while the death toll has reached 501, Koca tweeted.

Turkey conducted a total of 19,664 tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out so far to 161,380, the minister noted.

The minister added that 786 patients have recovered since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, with 1,311 patients still being treated at the intensive care units, 909 more are intubated.

On March 11, Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case.