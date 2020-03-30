Charter flight to bring Georgian citizen from Bulgaria

A charter flight will bring Georgian citizens from Bulgaria, Trend reports referring to Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

As reported, the flight, which is already scheduled, will be carried out by Myway Airlines from the city of Burgas.

The plane will also bring drivers of transit companies, who were not allowed to board on ships due to the activated maritime travel restrictions amid coronavirus spread.

The price for a charter flight is 100 euro. All passengers who arrive in Georgia will be put under 14-day quarantine.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 97.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.