Iran talks investments in tourism sector of country's Ardabil Province

By Trend

As many as 13 licenses have been issued to launch projects with an investment of 2 trillion rials (about $52.3 million) in the sector of tourism, cultural heritage and handicrafts at the Ardabil province in northwestern Iran, said Nader Fallahi chief of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization of Ardabil Province, Trend reports citing Organization's website.

According to Fallahi, if these projects are to be implemented over the next two years, 1,600 people will get employed.

"Three of these projects were completed this year. The cost of these projects is 160 billion rials (about $ 3.8 million) and 47 people are employed, " he said.

Fallahi added that since the beginning of this year, it has agreed to create 66 projects with an investment of 6.4 trillion rials (about $152 million).

The officials said that these projects will help develop tourism in Ardabil province.