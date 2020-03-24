Number of coronavirus carriers growing in Iran

By Trend

Some 23,049 people are coronavirus carriers in Iran, Spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kiyanush Jahanpur said, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

“Some 1,411 people have been infected with coronavirus in Iran over the past 24 hours,” Jahanpur said.

Jahanpur added that 127 people died as a result of coronavirus over the past day. Thus, 1,812 people died as a result of spreading coronavirus in Iran.

The spokesman said that 8,376 people recovered as a result of medical treatment.





Jahanpur said that 59-year-old people are mainly infected while 65-year-old people mainly die as a result of coronavirus.