Turkey renders anti-coronavirus donations to Iran

By Trend





Turkish Embassy in Tehran wrote in its Twitter account that Turkey has sent its medical and health items to Iran for fighting COVID19, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Based on the contract signed between Turkey Health Ministry and Iran ambassador to Ankara the following medical items have been sent to Iran for fighting coronavirus, Turkish embassy wrote in its Twitter account.

- 1,000 kits

- 4,000 face-masks

- 4,750 scrubs

- 2,400 goggles

- 78,000 three-layer masks

- 20,000 medical aprons

In its message, Turkish embassy wished immediate recovery for the infected people.

Earlier, Foreign Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah announced that $10 million in humanitarian aid to Iran to contract coronavirus.

Meanwhile, The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) sent its third medical equipment aid package to Iran in support of children against coronavirus on Monday.

Some other countries, including China, the UAE, Germany, France, the UK, Japan, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Russia, have sent aid to Iran to help the country fight the potentially fatal disease.