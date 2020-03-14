Third case of coronavirus infection detected in Kazakhstan

By Trend

Third case of coronavirus infection has been detected in Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov said at a press conference on March 13, Trend reports.

Birtanov said that it is a woman who is a Kazakh citizen and who arrived in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan from Italy on March 12, 2020.

She was immediately put on quarantine straight from the airport, said the minister.

On March 13, 2020, first two cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 4,700. Over 128,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 68,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects. In mild cases, according to the Chinese authorities, treatment takes about a week, in severe cases - two or more.





The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.