Chairperson of Azerbaijani State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs dismissed

09 March 2020 [16:50] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the dismissal of Hijran Huseynova from the post of chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs.
