Iran reduces domestic travels to tourist attractions

The coronavirus outbreak has limited air and sea travels and hotels reservation in Kish Island for Iranian new year(starts March 21,2020) holiday, said the head of Kish tourism and travel agencies association.

Air travels to Kish Island from Tehran, Shiraz, Isfahan and Mashhad are limited to five flights per day, while the number of sea trips were drastically cut and only one vessel transfers passengers from Charak to Kish Island per day.

Passengers were advised to avoid unnecessary traveling.

Ali Khodadai has discussed the decline of traveling to Kish Island in an interview with Trend.

"All the sea clubs, including scuba diving, water sports and sailing are closed, while restaurants and cafés work in limited mode. Any gathering will be prevented to avoid coronavirus infection," he said.

Kish Island has closed its attractions, hotels and travel agencies have canceled tours in the island and there are no entertainment programs, he added.

Khodadai said tourists cannot even use hotel pools, while restaurants in hotels are closed.

“In recent days, three people were infected with coronavirus and there have been 16 suspected cases. Last week there was no report of any case on the island and travelers from other part of the country brought the infection to Kish," he said.