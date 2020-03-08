Iran’s Rouhani orders supply of foreign currency for medical equipment

By Trend

Iranian President Hasan Rouhani has instructed Director General of the Central Bank of Iran Abdul Nasser Hemmati to secure foreign currency for the import of medical equipment, said Iran's Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Hossein Modarres Khiabani, Trend reports citing Mehr news agency.

Khiabani said that according to the instruction, no provision should be made for the import of masks and medical clothing.

Khiabani added that Iran's Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade has asked importers to do their best to provide them with the tools they need for the population’s health.

"In addition, special attention was paid to the production of masks and medical clothing throughout the country," ministry official said.

Under the agreement among the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran and the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, the cost of multiple useable and washable masks is set at 22,000 rials (about 52 cent).

The spread of coronavirus has led to a number of medical problems in Iran. In this regard, Iran keeps the import of these products in addition to domestic production.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 5,823 people have been infected, 145 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 1,669 have reportedly recovered from the disease.



The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.