Turkey increases export to BSEC countries

By Trend

Turkey's export to the countries of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) increased by 13.3 percent in January 2020 compared to the same month of 2019, and exceeded $1.6 billion, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Trade Ministry on Mar. 2.

In January 2020, Turkey's export to the BSEC countries amounted to 11.2 percent of country’s total export.

Turkey's import from the BSEC countries increased by 20.4 percent in January 2020, compared to January 2019, and amounted to $3 billion or 15.9 percent of country’s total export.

Turkey’s foreign trade turnover in January 2020 exceeded $33.9 billion.

In January 2020, export from Turkey increased by 6.4 percent compared to January 2019, exceeding $14.7 billion.

Turkey's import increased by 18.8 percent in January 2020 compared to the same month of 2019 and exceeded $19.2 billion.