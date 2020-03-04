TODAY.AZ / World news

Coronavirus spreads to 28 of Iran's 31 provinces

04 March 2020 [13:24] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


So far, new cases of coronavirus (COVID 19) infection have been confirmed in 28 out of Iran's 31 provinces, Trend reports citing Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran.

The ministry says that 5,737 people have undergone coronavirus testing.

Row

Name of the province

Infected people

1

Qom

253

2

Tehran

1078

3

Gilan

218

4

Markazi

141

5

Isfahan

120

6

Alborz

93

7

Mazandaran

62

8

Khuzestan

35

9

East Azerbaijan

66

10

Qazvin

55

11

Razavi Xorasan?

28

12

Fars

35

13

Golestan

24

14

Semnan

30

15

Lorestan

14

16

Hormozgan

11

17

Ardabil

12

18

Yazd

7

19

Kermanshah

7

20

South Khorasan

6

21

Kurdistan

8

22

Sistan and Baluchestan

6

23

West Azerbaijan

5

24

Hamadan

10

25

Kerman

4

26

Ilam

4

27

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad

2

28

Zanjan

2


Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 2,300 people have been infected, 77 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 400 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The disease in the Islamic Republic has spread to nearly all 31 of Iran's provinces.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/191664.html

Print version

Views: 216

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also