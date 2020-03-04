Coronavirus spreads to 28 of Iran's 31 provinces

By Trend





So far, new cases of coronavirus (COVID 19) infection have been confirmed in 28 out of Iran's 31 provinces, Trend reports citing Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran.

The ministry says that 5,737 people have undergone coronavirus testing.

Row Name of the province Infected people 1 Qom 253 2 Tehran 1078 3 Gilan 218 4 Markazi 141 5 Isfahan 120 6 Alborz 93 7 Mazandaran 62 8 Khuzestan 35 9 East Azerbaijan 66 10 Qazvin 55 11 Razavi Xorasan? 28 12 Fars 35 13 Golestan 24 14 Semnan 30 15 Lorestan 14 16 Hormozgan 11 17 Ardabil 12 18 Yazd 7 19 Kermanshah 7 20 South Khorasan 6 21 Kurdistan 8 22 Sistan and Baluchestan 6 23 West Azerbaijan 5 24 Hamadan 10 25 Kerman 4 26 Ilam 4 27 Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 2 28 Zanjan 2