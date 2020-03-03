Digitalization in Turkmenistan fosters transition to fourth industrial revolution

By Trend





The importance of the digitalization process in Turkmenistan stipulates the transition to the fourth industrial revolution and the sixth technological mode, Trend reports referring to the Altyn Asyr newspaper.

“A round table on the Digital Economy Development Concept in Turkmenistan was held at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Turkmenistan,” the message said.

The transition to the integrated construction of the digital economy stipulates the need of the effective interaction of participants in the digitalization process, namely, state authorities, businesses, educational institutions, industrial enterprises and financial institutions, the message said.

“The implementation of the Digital Economy Development Concept launched in Turkmenistan and developed for the period until 2025, is a roadmap for the technological transformation of all sectors and state governance, the formation of a knowledge economy based on the country's huge resource and production potential,” the message said.

"The national digitalization program involves the phased construction of a nationwide management system aimed at solving a range of tasks related to the management of documents and their processing processes,” the message said. “Thus, e-government is part of the administrative reform."

During the round table, need was stressed to consistently take the steps in the field of cybersecurity, which requires targeted measures and state support based on legislative and regulatory acts.