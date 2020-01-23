Turkey, Kyrgyzstan trade increases

By Trend





Turkey's trade with Kyrgyzstan increased by $18.3 million in November 2019 compared to the same month of 2018, exceeding $248.5 million, Turkey's Ministry of Trade told Trend on Jan. 16.

This month, Turkey's export to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $43.5 million, and import from Kyrgyzstan to $5 million, a source in the ministry said.

Trade between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan increased by $30.1 million from January through November 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, reaching $426 million, the source said.

Turkey’s foreign trade amounted to $33.2 billion in November 2019.

In this month, Turkey’s export increased by 0.1 percent compared to November 2018, amounting to $15.5 billion.

Import to Turkey increased by 9.7 percent in November 2019 compared with the same month of 2018, and reached $17.7 billion.