Russian Foreign Minister to visit Uzbekistan

By Trend





Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on January 12-13, 2020, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry.

It is expected that the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry will be received by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"The program of the visit includes bilateral negotiations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, a visit to the branch of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) in Tashkent. The Russian Foreign Minister will also deliver a report to the students of the MGIMO's Tashkent branch, which was opened on December 9 this year," said spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova.

During the upcoming negotiations, a wide range of issues of bilateral political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation will be discussed. It is also planned to sign the Cooperation Program between the Foreign Ministries for 2020-2021.