China approves three railway projects, one airport project

25 December 2019 [12:41] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


China’s state planner said on Wednesday it has approved a high-speed railway project worth 72.29 billion yuan ($10.34 billion)in the northeastern provinces of Liaoning and Jilin, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

It also approved two railway projects linking cities in Inner Mongolia and Ningxia regions with a total investment of 54.63 billion yuan, the National Development and Reform Committee (NDRC) said in a statement on its website.

Separately, the NDRC approved a 1.66 billion yuan airport project in southern Jiangxi province.

