Uzbekistan aims to strengthen strategic partnership with Turkmenistan

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in a letter to his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, expressed confidence in further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Government.

The letter was sent on the occasion of the Neutrality Day celebrated in Turkmenistan on Dec. 12.

"With special warmth I recall our fruitful negotiations in November 2019, during your working visit to Uzbekistan," the letter reads.

The head of Uzbekistan expressed confidence that the agreements reached would further strengthen the Uzbek-Turkmen relations of centuries-old friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership.

The total trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan increased to $274 million in 2018 from $159 million in 2017.

It is noteworthy that Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, which have impressive reserves of hydrocarbon resources, favor the diversification of energy flows. A good example is the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China gas pipeline project implemented in 2009.

Turkmenistan launched the export of electricity to Uzbekistan in December. At this stage, the project to create the Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan – Iran – Oman transport route is also being discussed. This will significantly increase international transit traffic.