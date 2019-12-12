OSCE organizes workshop on labor migration in Turkmenistan

By Trend





OSCE-organized workshop entitled "Economic benefits of labour migration: OSCE best practices" took place in Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to the organization.

The seminar brought together government officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of National Security, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, the Ministry of Education, the State Migration Service and the State Border Service as well as representatives of public organizations.

The two-day workshop provided participants with the knowledge and operational tools necessary for developing effective national migration policies in line with the OSCE commitments and international principles.

Participants analyzed migration management key policy and operational tools and stressed the significance and advantages of inter-state cooperation and bilateral labor agreements.

Natalya Drozd, Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, referred to the Ministerial Council's Decision dated Sept. 5 on Migration Management, which recognized "the increasing importance of and the benefits stemming from effective migration management for the socio-economic development, social cohesion, security and stability in all countries".

The seminar also addressed the development of circular and temporary migration schemes as optimal tools to harness the economic potential of well-governed migration for countries of origin, destination and the migrants themselves.

A year ago, OSCE held a seminar in Ashgabat on economically motivated migration.