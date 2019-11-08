TODAY.AZ / World news

China seeks to attract more foreign investment, ease curbs

07 November 2019

By Trend


China’s cabinet issued guidelines on Thursday aimed at attracting more foreign investors, including plans to encourage investment in its hi-tech industries, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

China will step up opening-up in areas including financial and auto sectors, and would “neither explicitly nor implicitly” force foreign investors and companies to transfer technologies, the state council said in a statement on its website.

The measures were unveiled in a news briefing last week announced by China’s vice commerce minister.

