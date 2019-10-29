Uzbekistan ready to open direct flights from Russian city of Kirov

By Trend





Uzbekistan is interested in opening direct flights from Russia's Kirov city to Uzbekistan's capital of Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s Consul General in Russia Fariddin Nasriev said, Trend reports citing Russian media.

At a meeting with the Kirov business community, Nasriev noted that Kirov borders nine regions and has transport routes. This situation is beneficial both for business and the movement of goods.

“We are ready to open additional Kirov-Uzbekistan flights. If approved, Uzbekistan on its part is ready to consider it,” said Nasriev.

Currently, there are direct flights from Uzbekistan not only to Moscow, but also to Kazan, Ufa, Samara, Nizhny Novgorod and Yekaterinburg.

There is also possibility of establishing international passenger bus route, said Nasriyev.