Uzbekistan launches visa-free regime with more countries

From January 1, 2020, citizens of 86 states will have the right to enter Uzbekistan without special documents, Trend reports citing Norma.uz legal information portal.

The general list now includes additional categories of entry documents which were introduced at the beginning of the year for certain groups of foreigners.

Citizens from countries included in the list can stay in Uzbekistan without a visa: without a time limit (Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Belarus and others); up to 60 days (Kyrgyzstan); up to 30 days (Austria, Spain, Norway, Italy, Great Britain, Tajikistan and others); no more than 7 days (China, including Hong Kong).

For some countries, this order will come into effect on January 1, 2020. Citizens will need a return ticket.

As previously reported, from the new year a visa-free regime is introduced for a number of Latin American countries. The list includes countries such as: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Grenada, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, Cuba, Nicaragua, Panama Trinidad and Tobago, El Salvador, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Bahamas, Dominica, Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis and Jamaica.

Earlier, Uzbekistan also canceled visas for most countries in Europe and America. Another entry without a visa is available to citizens of Australia, Japan, South Korea, Israel and all CIS countries except Turkmenistan.