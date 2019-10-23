China to increase imports of goods including agricultural products

By Trend





China will increase imports of certain goods including agricultural, consumer and components products as part of its efforts to stabilize foreign trade, Chinese state television said on Wednesday, citing the state council, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

CCTV said the state council also decided to improve the exports tax rebates system and ease restrictions for capital account transactions as part of its efforts.

The report also quoted the state council as reiterating that China will keep its currency basically stable and maintain reasonable foreign exchange reserves.