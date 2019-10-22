EU promotes scientific cooperation in east China

By Trend





A policy briefing of China-EU scientific cooperation was held Monday in Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province, according to the organizer, Trend reports citntg Xinhua.

The event attracted nearly 200 researchers, which was jointly hosted by the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to China, the Fujian Provincial Science and Technology Department and China Science and Technology Exchange Center.

Philippe Vialatte, minister-counselor of science and technology of the Delegation of the EU to China, introduced Horizon 2020, the EU's research and innovation program, to researchers at the event, during which counselors of science and technology of Germany, Italy and other European countries also presented their countries' cooperation policies and funding programs.

The Ministry of Science and Technology has funded 69 joint projects in the fields of new materials, food, agriculture, energy and health, which have strongly supported China-EU cooperation in scientific research, said Zhao Jing, deputy head of the international cooperation department of the ministry.

Provincial universities, enterprises and scientific research institutions have undertaken 34 China-EU scientific and technological cooperation projects of the ministry, and nearly 80 provincial cooperation projects with the EU, said You Jiansheng, deputy head of the Fujian Provincial Science and Technology Department.