Georgian Qvevri Wine Festival to be held in London

By Trend





Georgian Qvevri Wine Festival will be held in London on October 19, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media outlets.

According to the organizers, a wonderful collection of Qvevri wines will be presented in the center of the capital of the United Kingdom. The Guests can taste up to 20 varieties of Georgian wines imported to the UK.

The event is organized by a group of Georgian wine importers, the report said.

At the Qvevri Wine Festival, guests can also taste Georgian dishes, enjoy Georgian dances and receive detailed information about Georgia, its ancient wine-making traditions, culinary culture and hospitality.











