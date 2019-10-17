Turkmenistan approves its composition of business council with S. Korea

By Trend





Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has approved the composition of the Turkmenistan-South Korea business council from the Turkmen side, Trend reports referring to a published presidential order.

The document was signed “in order to develop trade and economic relations between Turkmenistan and South Korea, to promote mutually beneficial partnership between Turkmen and South Korean businessmen.”

South Korean companies are prominently represented in Turkmenistan's market. Several projects are implemented with their participation, such as the construction of a natural gas refinery at the Galkynysh gas field (the second largest in the world), high-octane gasoline production units at an oil refinery in Turkmenbashi city, a polymer plant in Kiyanly settlement, and a plant for the production of petrol and natural gas in Owadandepe town.