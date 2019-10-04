Belarus increases number of flights to Georgia

By Trend





Belarusian airline Belavia has increased the frequency of flights to Georgia from October 2, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

In particular, two more flights were added to the flights operated on the Minsk-Tbilisi-Minsk route. The airline will operate additional flights every Wednesday and Sunday (during daylight hours).

“New flights Minsk-Tbilisi-Minsk will significantly simplify passenger traffic, and this will further increase the number of tourists in Georgia,” said a representative of the Georgian Embassy in Belarus.

For eight months of 2019, 46,024 tourists from Belarus visited Georgia. The number of tourists from Belarus to Georgia increased by 13 percent compared to the same period last year.

The airline Belavia was founded in 1996 in Minsk. It is the largest Belarusian airline and a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Belavia fleet has 26 aircraft, 18 of which are Boeing 737, four - CRJ-100, and four - Embraer E-175 and E-195.