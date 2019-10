By Trend





Germany’s automotive company Volkswagen opened a new company Volkswagen Turkey Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret AS in Turkey’s Manisa province, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

Reportedly, the authorized capital of the company is 943.5 million Turkish liras.

The company will also produce Skoda Karoq and Seat Ateca cars.

The expected production volume is about 1,300 cars per year.

(1 USD = 5.6855 TL on Oct. 2)