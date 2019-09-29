Turkmen delegation attends UN General Assembly in New York

By Trend





A delegation led by Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov attended the 74th session of the UN General Assembly during a working visit to New York, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The minister is expected to deliver speech, during which Turkmenistan’s priority positions will be announced. Bilateral meetings are also planned to be held during the visit.

Turkmenistan will announce a proposal to hold an international conference on peace, security and development in Ashgabat in December 2020.

Turkmenistan thinks it appropriate to consider the possibility of holding the UN Conference on Financing for Development during the 74th session of the General Assembly. In this aspect, a special coordination group is proposed to be created through the assistance of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA).





Turkmenistan intends to put forward an initiative to create a new UN Caspian Environmental Program. The Turkmen side will continue to promote the initiative to develop a universal political and legal document - the UN Water Strategy to coordinate the implementation of plans for the management and rational use of water resources, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said earlier.

Moreover, Turkmenistan proposes to hold an international conference of the ministers of the landlocked developing countries in 2020.

During the 74th session the Turkmen delegation planned to hold the international consultations related to the development of the UN special program for the Aral Sea basin.