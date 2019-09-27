TODAY.AZ / World news

Turkic-speaking countries becoming stronger every day - presidential advisor

27 September 2019 [15:24] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Turkic-speaking countries are becoming stronger every day, said Turkish Presidential Advisor Yalcin Topcu, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

He noted that Turkic-speaking countries are developing in all areas and are a real force in the region.

He added that strengthening cooperation between Turkic-speaking countries is beneficial not only for these countries, but also for the entire region.

He said that the decision of Uzbekistan to join the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) is a significant event.

On September 12, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Uzbekistan has decided to join the Turkic Council.

He added that Turkmenistan is also expected to join the organization soon.

Currently, the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States includes Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

