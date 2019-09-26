Czech Republic considers Georgia important and strategic partner

By Trend





The Czech Republic considers Georgia an important and strategic partner in the region of South Caucasus, Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic told Trend.

According to the Ministry, the Czech Republic appreciates the tradition of the long-term mutual cooperation between both countries.

"Trade relations between the Czech Republic and Georgia are intensifying every year. Exports from the Czech Republic in the past decade have been stable and are growing", said a representative of the Ministry.

As the ministry said, regular sessions of the Czech-Georgian Joint Committee on bilateral economic cooperation play an important role in developing the relationships. The next session of the Joint Committee is planned to be held in Prague in November this year.

"A significant amount of Czech investment flows into the Georgian economy, and the Czech Republic occupies the sixth place in the international investments into Georgian economy after Azerbaijan, the UK, Netherlands, the US, and Panama", said the Ministry.

As reported, Czech investments are mainly made in tourism and energy sector of the Georgian economy.

"In turn, we do not register any significant direct investment by Georgian business in the Czech economy at the moment", said the Ministry.