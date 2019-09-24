New areas for cooperation with EIB proposed in Uzbekistan

By Trend





Additional areas for cooperation with European Investment Bank (EIB) have been proposed in Uzbekistan, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Ministry of Economy and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The proposals have been made on September 23, 2019 within the framework of the meeting of Minister of Economy and Industry of Uzbekistan Botir Khodjaev and the Vice-President of the EIB Vazil Hudak, which was held in the ministry.

Within the framework of the meeting, prospects and main directions of bilateral cooperation have been discussed.

Within the framework of the meeting, Uzbek party has informed the delegation of EIB on reforms, which were being implemented in the country over last couple of years, as well as on the implemented projects with participation of World Bank and EIB.

Furthermore, additional areas for cooperation with EIB have been proposed, including development of energy service companies in the region, manufacturing of energy saving technologies and so on.

Following the end of the meeting, deepest gratitude for the provided help has been expressed.