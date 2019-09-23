Iran’s Rouhani: Iran extends hand of friendship to all neighbors

By Trend





The Islamic Republic of Iran extends a hand of friendship to all its neighbors, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech at a military parade of the Iranian Armed Forces in the Iranian capital of Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, the security of the Middle East must be ensured from within the region.

"If the states from outside the region wish for [the] security [of the region], they must leave," he said.

The Iranian president added that, with the cooperation of the countries of the region, Iran will establish security in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

A military parade was held on September 22 in the Iranian capital of Tehran and 30 provinces of the country, with the participation of all divisions of the Iranian Armed Forces. A number of weapons, ammunition and military equipment were also put up for display.

The Iranian calendar commemorates the “Sacred Defense Week”, which marks the first week of the eight-year Iran-Iraq War.