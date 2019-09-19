Uzbekistan plans to introduce luxury tax

By Trend





Uzbekistan intends to introduce a tax on luxury upon purchase of expensive cars and houses, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

Restaurants and bars are also subject to the new tax.

The draft presidential decree published on the legislative discussion platform, provides for a special fee from buyers of expensive cars and real estate, which will be used to finance a fund for the treatment of patients with cancer and blood diseases.

A special fee will be levied on the purchase of cars manufactured by UzAuto Motors (previously GM Uzbekistan) worth more than $20,000 as well as real estates with a total area of ??more than 200 square meters for apartments and 500 square meters for private homes.

The proposal was initiated by the Antimonopoly Committee and various volunteer groups of the country.