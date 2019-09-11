Two cotton processing enterprises to be opened in south of Kyrgyzstan

By Trend





Two cotton processing enterprises are planned to be opened in 2020 in the territory of Osh Oblast, Trend reports with reference to Kabar which cited the press service of the oblast’s state administration.

Governor of Osh Oblast Uzarbek Zhylkybayev together with local residents took part in the beginning of cotton harvest in Aravan region. He said the state administration will make efforts to make cotton production the most profitable in Osh Oblast.

In 2019, the volume of cotton production in the territory of Osh Oblast increased by 11 percent compared to last year, and therefore in 2020 it is planned to open 2 enterprises for cotton processing.