Tajikistan strives to become regional electricity exporter

By Trend





Tajikistan is eyeing to become a regional electricity exporter after the launch of the second of the six turbines being built at the Rogun hydropower plant on Monday local time, Trend reports with reference to AntaraNews.

"The electricity generated from the first and second turbines is not only sufficient to cater to the needs of the people of Tajikistan but also for export," Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon remarked during the launch ceremony of the second unit of the Roghun hydropower plant.

The president noted that the Rogun hydropower plant will not only fulfill the nation’s requirements but also those of the neighboring nations.

To prove his intention to become a regional electricity exporter, Tajikistan invited foreign journalists and reputable international news agencies, including Indonesian News Agency ANTARA, to attend the launch ceremony of the Second Unit of the Roghun hydropower plant.

Prime Minister of Tajikistan Qohir Rasulzoda, Mayor of Dushanbe Rustam Emomali, Director of Roghun Hydropower Plant Khayrullo Safarzoda, and other officials also attended the launch of the second turbine.

"The second turbine being made operational at the celebration of Independence Day is a valuable gift for the people of Tajikistan," President Rahmon noted in his speech.

The president affirmed that the Rogun hydropower plant was built in line with the international safety standards by involving experts and utilizing the newest technology.

He stressed that development of the energy sector will play a key role in Tajikistan's sustainable economic growth, particularly to achieve the national goals while accelerating industrialization.

The president also expressed belief that life of the people of Tajikistan will improve several folds.

"The economic capacity of Tajikistan will strengthen and increase significantly," President Rahmon remarked.

The first turbine was launched in 2018. A total of six turbines are planned for the Rogun dam by 2028, with a total capacity of 3,600 megawatts (MW) or 600 megawatts (MW) per turbine. This installation can produce over 17 billion kilowatt hour (kWh).

The Rogun hydropower plant is supplied by the Rogun Dam located at an altitude of 1,065 meters above sea level.

Currently, the water reserve in the dam reaches 200 million cubic meters. With a water level of 1,058 meters, it is possible to move two turbines.