Turkmenistan establishes cybersecurity service

By Trend





A cybersecurity service has been created within the structure of the Turkmenaragatnashyk (Turkmen Communications) Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Communication of Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary (TDH) state news agency.

The activities of Turkmenaragatnashyk cover a wide range of areas, including the development of legislative support for regulation and expansion of the national network space and the range of Internet services, the information reads.

A draft procedure for registration and terms of payment of domain names on Turkmenistan’s national high-level ".tm" domain has been developed, and work is being carried out in coordination with relevant ministries and industry departments. Along with this, personnel are being trained to serve digital networks, including in the polytechnic secondary vocational school, where specialties have been introduced in the areas of logistics operations, information security of telecommunication systems, and computer networks.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has recently approved the draft law on cybersecurity. At a government meeting, the head of state emphasized the timeliness and relevance of the adoption of this law for protecting the sovereignty and interests of the country, preventing threats to network security, as well as ensuring public order, legal rights and interests of organizations and citizens.

It was reported earlier that the specialists of the local Turkmen Tranzit company are involved in cybersecurity issues. The company has the Check Point Security Administrator R80 and WAPPLES Basic certificates.

The OSCE recently held a seminar in Ashgabat on the topics of cybersecurity in the context of regional and international security, and the use of the Internet for terrorist purposes and cybercrime.