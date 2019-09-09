Kyrgyzstan's Andreyeva wins license for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

By Trend





Female athlete from Kyrgyzstan Yulia Andreyeva won the international Astana Marathon 2019 in Kazakhstan, Trend citing Kabar.

The tournament took place in Nur-Sultan yesterday, Sept.8.

She overcame the distance in 2 hours 28 minutes 42 seconds, thus meeting the Olympic standard - 2 hours 29 minutes and 30 seconds.

Andreyeva is the second representative of Kyrgyzstan who won a license for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Note that, earlier swimmer Denis Petrashov got a ticket to the Olympics.