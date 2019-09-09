TODAY.AZ / World news

Kyrgyzstan's Andreyeva wins license for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

09 September 2019 [11:42] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Female athlete from Kyrgyzstan Yulia Andreyeva won the international Astana Marathon 2019 in Kazakhstan, Trend citing Kabar.

The tournament took place in Nur-Sultan yesterday, Sept.8.

She overcame the distance in 2 hours 28 minutes 42 seconds, thus meeting the Olympic standard - 2 hours 29 minutes and 30 seconds.

Andreyeva is the second representative of Kyrgyzstan who won a license for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Note that, earlier swimmer Denis Petrashov got a ticket to the Olympics.

