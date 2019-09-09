EBRD Board of Directors delegation to visit Kyrgyzstan

By Trend









Delegation of the Board of Directors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will visit Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan on Sept. 8-14, 2019, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The EBRD’s press service reported that this visit will allow the Board members to assess the progress of reforms in the two Central Asian countries, directly familiarize with projects in which the Bank invests, and meet with a range of stakeholders.

During the visit to Kyrgyzstan, the Board members will meet with Prime Minister Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev, Minister of Economy Sanjar Mukanbetov, Minister of Finance Baktygul Zheenbayeva and National Bank Chairman Tolkunbek Abdygulov.

Members of the EBRD delegation will visit Bank-financed facilities and meet with representatives of the diplomatic corps, the business community and civil society organizations.

The EBRD invests more than EUR 744 million in Kyrgyzstan’s economy, most of which is in support of private enterprise. The Bank actively cooperates with government authorities to reduce risks associated with climate change, including ensuring uninterrupted water supply to households.

The EBRD is the largest investment institution operating in Central Asia, with total investments approaching EUR 13.4 billion (equivalent to USD 14.7 billion). These funds are invested in 807 projects in a range of sectors, from infrastructure to agriculture, with a particular focus on private sector development.