Turkmenistan to offer UN to hold int’l conference on peace and security

By Trend





The Turkmen delegation will take part in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, which will open in New York on September 17, Trend reports referring to Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr local TV channel.

Ashgabat will announce the proposal to hold an international conference on peace, security and development in Ashgabat in December 2020.

The initiative is related to the fact that the 25th anniversary of the international recognition of Turkmenistan as a constantly neutral country will be celebrated in 2020. The advantages of neutrality as a political and legal category in the activity of the UN governing bodies, its commissions and committees are planned to be considered.

Turkmenistan will also make a proposal on the development of the UN rules on the effective use of the principles of neutrality in resolving the international issues. Ashgabat will propose a draft resolution on declaring 2021 the Year of Peace and Confidence for consideration and adoption at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

While attaching special importance to preventive diplomacy, Turkmenistan will continue to render comprehensive assistance to the work of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia with the headquarters in Ashgabat.

Turkmenistan’s priority positions at the next session of the UN General Assembly are the fight against terrorism, cross-border crime, illicit trafficking in drugs and weapons, human trafficking, according to Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

The Turkmen side will render comprehensive support for the implementation of the third phase of the UN Counter-Terrorism Strategy in Central Asia, initiated at the high-level meeting held in April 2018 in Ashgabat.

Turkmenistan considers it appropriate to consider the possibility of holding the UN Conference on Financing for Development within the 74th session of the General Assembly soon. In this aspect, a special coordination group is planned to be created through the assistance of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs.