Exhibition of Turkmenistan’s industrial products opens in Singapore

Trend:

Turkmenistan holds an exhibition of export goods at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore, Trend reports referring to Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr TV channel.

The event is timed to coincide with the state visit of Turkmenistan’s government delegation on August 26-27.

The exhibition features textile products, yarn, fabrics and finished sewing products, including jeans, gift sets of bed linen, silk products and ornamental carpets. Specimens of products produced by enterprises of the chemical, oil and gas industries, agriculture and food industry are also presented at the exhibition.

A separate booth was installed at the exhibition for Turkmenistan’s international Caspian seaport of Turkmenbashi, where information was provided on the seaport’s capabilities for transshipment of goods and its shipyard.

Various products, such as home textiles, clothing, detergents, leather shoes, food, natural fruit juices, and confectionery are exhibited by Turkmen entrepreneurs in Singapore.

Private tourism companies also presented their services, inviting the visitors to take a fascinating journey through historical sights of Turkmenistan and see its modern architectural beauties, said Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary (TDH) state news agency.