Iran purchases nearly 90,000 tons of tea

By Trend





Some 89,800 tons of tea leaves were purchased from tea growers in Iran since April 21, chairman of Iran Tea Organization Habib Jahansaz told IANA, Trend reports.

According to him, the purchased tea was worth 2.58 trillion rials (app. $61.4 million).

Jahansaz added that 54,200 tons (60 percent) of the purchased tea was first grade tea and 35,500 tons (40 percent) was second grade tea.

Jahansaz added that 1.94 trillion rials (app. $46.1 million) allocated to tea growers for the tea purchased have been paid to date.