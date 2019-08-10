Iranian currency rates for Aug. 10

By Trend

The rates of 20 foreign currencies in Iran have increased, while the rates of 16 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 47,347 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial 1 US dollar USD 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,547 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,200 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,399 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,730 1 Danish krone DKK 6,304 1 Indian rupee INR 592 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,179 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,576 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,744 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,356 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,724 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,165 1 South African rand ZAR 2,754 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,647 1 Russian ruble RUB 644 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,506 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,312 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,757 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,375 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 28 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,818 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,918 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,948 1 Malaysian ringgit THB 136,493 100 Thai bahts MYR 10,033 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,582 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,347 100 Kazakh tenges KZT 10,831 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,360 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,957 1 Afghan afghani AFN 536 1 Belarus ruble BYN 20,545 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,713 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,450 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 1 New Turkmen manat TMT 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 133,344 rials, and the price of $1 is 118,603 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 130,282 rials, and the price of $1 is 114,650 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 117,000-120,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 132,000-135,000 rials.