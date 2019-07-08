How bidaicoin will change agriculture of Kazakhstan

By Trend





The increase of implementation time of bidaicoin tokens in Kazakhstan is possible if seminar-conferences through teleconferences are held to teach farmers to use the payment system, as well as if instructional videos are posted online, Information and Accounting Center of Kazakhstan told Trend.

Recently the chairman of the board of Information and Accounting Center JSC Zhanasyl Ospanov suggested that farmers switch to cryptocurrency - bidaicoin .

The main reason for the transition to cryptocurrency, according to Ospanov, is the elimination of risks when interacting with second-tier banks.

The interaction scheme looks like this: a farmer transfers tenge to the Information and Accounting Center. The center, for its part, acting as an online exchanger, transfers tenge to bidaicoin without commission. Bidaicoin can be used by customers for free.

"Electronic Commerce is actively developing at the moment. The activity of the Center oversees the transactions with grain receipts within the accounting system as well as within the electronic trade area," said the Center.

"Currently the participants of these transactions have to use payment services of financial organizations. But because these payment services do not allow to make transfers immediately, the participants of the market are less likely to make the online payment the next time. Thus, the objective necessity in high-quality processing service which will be available both economically and physically arises," the Center told Trend.

"This scheme is more optimal, safe and has a number of advantages: instant payments, the security provided by blockchain, the decrease of loses on the transactions, independence from banking sector, access to the money kept in the form of ?idai?oin day and night, the prospects of using ?idai?oin in State budget processes, possible future access of the payment service to the foreign markets," the Center concluded.