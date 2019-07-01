Georgia becomes member of International Olive Council

By Trend





Georgia has become a member of the International Olive Council, Trend reports citing bizzone.info.

This decision was made at the session of the International Olive Council held in Morocco.

“With the support of state projects and following the principles of the modern market, hundreds of hectares of various perennial crops, including olive orchards, have been planted in Georgia," said Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia, Levan Davitashvili.

"The soil and climatic conditions of Georgia are favorable for the cultivation of this crop and Georgia is interested in carrying out activities in the olive industry. There are plantations in the country, and olive oil is produced. Our goal is to promote the cultivation of climatic adapted crops in Georgia,” he added.

During the session, a special document confirming Georgia’s membership in the International Olive Council was transferred to the president of the Georgia Olive Growers Association Georgi Svanidze.

The International Olive Council was established in 1959 on the basis of the International Agreement on Olive Oil. The main purpose of the council is to develop the agricultural production of the olive industry and improve product quality around the world.