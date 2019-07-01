White House Press Secretary Grisham injured in stampede with N Korean officials at DMZ

By Trend

The day, however, wasn't as lucky for White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who was reportedly injured in a scuffle with North Korean officials as the two countries' press pools hastened to occupy the meeting room prepared for Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

A source told the news agency CNN that Grisham got into "an all-out brawl" with some North Koreans, adding that she was a little bit bruised.

The spokeswoman was later seen directing reporters outside the building where the Kim-Trump meeting was being held.

Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Chairman Kim Jong-un met in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and shook hands, reviving hopes for an improvement in ties between the two countries.