Uzbekistan's foreign trade volumes disclosed

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan amounted to $15.76 billion in January-May 2019. Thus, it grew by $3.02 billion, or 23.7 percent compared to the same period of last year.

Of this, exports reached $6.42 billion (a 14.1 percent growth), and imports - $9.34 billion (a 31.3 percent growth).

Uzbekistan conducted trade relations with more than 159 countries of the world in the mentioned period of time.

The number of enterprises engaged in the export of goods increased by 673 units compared to the same period of 2018, and their total number reached 3,521.

The share of mutual trade with the CIS member states in Uzbekistan’s foreign trade in January-May 2019 reached 35.3 percent ($5.55 billion). The pace growth in the foreign trade amounted to 34.2 percent, compared with the previous year.

The main partners in the export of goods and services were China (22.1 percent of total exports), Russia (14.5 percent), Kazakhstan (8.0 percent), Turkey (7.1 percent), Kyrgyzstan (4,6 percent), Afghanistan (3.3 percent) and Tajikistan (1.7 percent).