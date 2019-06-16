Iran Foreign Ministry summons UK envoy

Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned UK Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire to elaborate on UK Foreign Secretary's recent remarks accusing Iran regarding oil tankers' accident in the Sea of Oman, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In the wake of the recent allegation made by UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and blind following of the US as regard accusing Iran of being involved in recent accident to oil tankers in Sea of Oman, the managing director of Iran Foreign Ministry for Europe affairs Mahmoud Barimani severely complained against UK government’s anti-Iran positions.

Iranian diplomat added that during the Thursday closed session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), no one except the UK followed the US.

Even many prestigious international media rejected claims made by the US and the UK based on shipping company and the sailors, he noted.

After seriously condemning the baseless allegations and filing Iran’s complaint, Barimani urged the UK to elaborate on the issue and to correct the position.

He reiterated that the popular reactions against the UK are the result of such approaches to support the US officials’ unfounded claims in various issues.

He also reminded the UK government of taking realistic positions and compatible with Iran’s policies and also the importance of revising the current approach.