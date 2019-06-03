Turkey is hope of mankind - Erdogan

By Trend





Turkey is the hope of mankind and the country’s friends, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports referring to Turkish Defense Ministry on June 3.

He said that Turkey is not the same weak country as it was in the 90s of the last century.

He added that Turkey has become a superpower in the region. “Despite all the attacks, our country is developing more and more thanks to its economy and democracy,” he said.

Erdogan noted that sooner or later Turkey will solve the problem of terror forever.